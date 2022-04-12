INDEPENDENCE – Jerry (Gerald) Ward Fitzgerald entered into rest peacefully on March 24th, 2022 in Independence, Iowa. Born to Mary Agnes (Ward) and Eugene John Fitzgerald on July 12, 1945, Jerry was the youngest of five children.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence.
Following his graduation from Independence High School in 1962, Jerry was called to serve our country in Vietnam, and did so proudly.
A loving, gentle and devoted father, Jerry single-handedly raised his two young boys John Ward and Justin Ward, at their cherished home on the Wapsipinicon River in Independence. He found and quickly perfected the art of welding and was a dedicated, hard-working tradesman for Waterloo Boiler Company in Waterloo. Jerry often traveled throughout the Midwest to manage their most difficult boiler room welding projects, the esteemed collaboration with the company lasting for well over 30 years.
Jerry flourished in retirement and immersed himself only in the things that he really enjoyed from day one. Foremost and forever his first love, was spending time with his two sons and their families and as often as he could. His five grandchildren were truly the ‘Lights of his Life.’ Bainbridge David 23, Kohen JohnPatrik 15 (of late son Justin & Alison Fitzgerald, Lawrence, Kan.) and Alec Ryan 29, Zakada Blue 24, and Ahnika Fitzgerald 20 (of son John Fitzgerald, St. Pete Beach, Fla. and Andrea Martin, Lawrence, Kans.), will all undoubtedly miss the comforting presence of their kind, patient, and loving grandfather.
Jerry’s second love was the outdoors. From a young boy, throughout his life and even during his final months Jerry could often be found by the water, a smile on his face and a fishing pole in his hand. For years, he and his treasured best friend and brother Gene (Eugene) Fitzgerald enjoyed handcrafting fishing gear, tackle and canoes together. Jerry enjoyed feeding the resident Wapsipinicon River ducks in his yard and had a love for birdwatching as well. You could always count on him to text or call to let you know when Spring ‘officially’ arrived each year, or in other words, the day he saw his ‘first robin.’ Jerry was truly an expert at finding great deals and great gadgets to tinker with in his free time and took pleasure in supporting the eastern Iowa Goodwill Industries to do so. Many of the local retailers he frequented knew him by name.
Jerry was preceded in rest by his son Justin Ward Fitzgerald; sister Mary Ann; brother Gene; sister Betty; and his parents. We mourn the sudden loss of our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. We encourage anyone who knew him to forever remember the peace, comfort, and love that he bestowed on them, and on the world.
