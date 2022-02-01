INDEPENDENCE – Mathilda L. “Tootie” Olson, age 88, of Independence, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Tootie was born on August 16, 1933 in Waterloo, the daughter of Richard and Mabel Brown- Stocks. She graduated from Waterloo East High School with the class of 1952. Tootie married Kenneth E. Olson on April 9,1961 at St Ansgar Lutheran Church. She worked at Rath Packing from 1952 until it closed in 1984. She also farmed with her husband near Fairbank for 28 years.
Tootie enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, and riding motorcycles with Ken even attending multiple Sturgis Rallies. She liked playing games and spending time with her family.
Survivors include: her husband, Kenneth “Kenny” Olson of Independence; a daughter, Cindy (Rod) Clark of Brandon; a son, Gary (Patricia) Olson of Platteville, Colo.; a sister, Helen McElroy of Urbana; five grandchildren: Wendi (Ryan) Kafer of Brandon, Tara (Jessie) Berry of La Porte City, Andrea (Jose) Manriquez of Firestone, Colo., Cooper (Blakelee) Olson of Fort Lupton, Colo., and Breanna (Mitchell) Staut of Loveland, Colo.; seven great-grandchildren: Nathan Kafer, Rylee Berry, Analiya Manriquez, Nova Manriquez, Gabriyal Manriquez, Rayleigh Manriquez, and Zaylee Olson.
Memorials may be directed to the family.