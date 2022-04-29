WINTHROP – Glen F. Peck, 79, of Winthrop, Iowa died Monday evening, April 25, 2022, at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop with Rev. Vicki Engelmann officiating. Visitation was 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop and will be for one hour before the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at Fremont Cemetery, Winthrop.
Glen Frederick Peck was born September 20, 1942, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Frederick Eugene and Lorraine Elizabeth (Timson) Peck. He received his education and graduated from Winthrop Consolidated High School in the class of 1960. Glen served in the United States Marine Corp Reserves before returning to farm with his father. Glen was united in marriage to Marilyn Jean Nelson on March 15, 1969, in Cedar Rapids. Glen and Marilyn were blessed with four children — Michelle, Tara, Susan and Fred. The family farmed north of Winthrop where they were beef and pork producers. Glen was also a Pioneer Seed salesman.
Glen was a member of the Church of Christ United, had previously served as commander of the American Legion Post 560, was a member of the Pork Producers and the Cattlemen’s Association. In his spare time, Glen enjoyed helping at the farm, playing cards and attending his grandchildren’s events.
Glen is survived by his wife, Marilyn Peck of Winthrop; four children: Michelle Peck of Lakeville, Minn., Tara (Abe) Quiring of Victoria, Minn., Susan (Tom) Wagner of Concord, Mass., and Fred (Maggie) Peck of Winthrop; and 10 Grandchildren: Kaylan and Alex Hinderaker, Julianna and Ella Quiring, Tommy, Elizabeth and Isabelle Wagner and Kreighton, Kyle and Kael Peck.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Connie Oliphant.
