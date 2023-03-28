INDEPENDENCE – Francelia “Frankie” P. Bowden left this life for her heavenly home on March 26, 2023.
After nearly 98 years, she was at peace and ready to go. Through most of her life she cared for others and was frustrated the last few years that such a fuss was made for caring for her. The staff at Lexington Estates in Independence provided her with tremendous care.
Francelia was born on April 6, 1925 in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Charles Leslie and Ruth (Holmes) Hall. Frankie was the middle child of nine siblings. When their father unexpectedly passed away, Frankie, at 10 years old, became a caregiver to the younger siblings so their widowed mother could work to support the family. Her caring and giving of herself to family and friends continued for the next 85 years.
On March 28, 1943 Frankie married Arnold Bowden in San Diego, California where Arn was stationed in the Marines. They traveled to many posts before Arn was discharged and they returned to Lamont, Iowa to operate the Standard Oil bulk business. The couple were blessed with three sons: Wynn, Jerome and Grant. A point of pride for Frankie was in the family tradition, each of the boys went on to proudly serve in the Marine Corps. Arn passed away in 1986 as they were nearing their retirement years.
Never afraid of hard work, Frankie processed payroll for the military, did the accounting for Arn’s Standard Oil business, was a legal secretary, and worked at the Mental Health Institute in Independence before going to work at Life Investors in Cedar Rapids where she retired for the first time in 1990. After a year of retirement, she was bored and moved to Red Oak, Iowa and owned a restaurant for many years. She retired (#2) from the restaurant in 2001 and returned to Independence. She was a proud member of First Presbyterian Church and was responsible for organizing their community pork loin dinner. In her mid-seventies she took on the duties as the Director of the Independence Food Pantry and over her years of leadership the pantry grew in both its scope, client base, and food distribution. She retired the third time from the Food Pantry. She received the Volunteer of the Year Award in Independence in 2012. Later she was part of the start-up of the Hot Dog Friday ministry where her macaroni & cheese became a crowd favorite. Frankie throughout her life was an excellent cook and those that sat at her table were in for a feast. Cooking for her was truly a joy that she used to share her love to others. You had always better save room for dessert as it is estimated that Frankie baked over 25,000 pies and/or cakes in her lifetime!
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law: Wynn and Barb of Davenport, Grant and Lucy of Natchitoches, La., daughter-in-law Denise Lovitt of Spencer; nine grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; her sister Sandy Johnson of Independence; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frankie was proceeded in death by her husband, Arnold (Arn); son, Jerome; her parents; brothers Charles, John, Richard and Bob Hall; sisters, Bettie Bean, Celeste Connor and Patricia Pyle.
In accordance with Frankie’s wishes she has been cremated to “not cause a fuss.” Her family will gather in June for a celebration of her life at her favorite spot in Backbone State Park after interment of her ashes in the family plot in Lamont.
A meal will be shared in true Frankie fashion as we celebrate a life well lived. Her family hopes to carry on the grace and compassion that was such a part of her life.
Memorials in honor of Frankie may be sent to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, P.O. Box 2397, Waterloo, IA 50704.