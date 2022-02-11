INDEPENDENCE – Donald L. Butler, 88 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, February 4, 2022, at ABCM Rehab of Independence – West Campus, in Independence.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Rowley Cemetery in Rowley. Visitation is from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at the White Funeral Home in Independence where a Masonic Service begins at 7 p.m. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Don was born to Charles LeRoy and Mary K. (Martin) Butler at their home south of Independence on October 10, 1933. He attended country school before graduating from high school in Independence with the Class of 1951.
Don worked at Wapsie Valley Feeds and West Side Lumber before taking a job at John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo in January of 1953. He was drafted into the United States Army in May of 1953. He served at White Sands Missile base in New Mexico and Fort Belvoir in Washington, DC. In 1955 after serving his country, he returned to Independence and John Deere where he worked until retiring in 1990.
Don married Bette Chesmore on May 4, 1956, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence. Don was a proud member of the Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 (where he served as Chaplain), the Masonic Lodge (Past Master), Eastern Star, First United Methodist Church, and Buchanan County Wildlife. He was also a member of the Wapsi Hillbilly Shriners group.
Don lived In Independence all his life and loved and supported his hometown including serving as City Councilman from 1992 through 1995. After retiring from John Deere, he worked at Triangle Plastics for 9 years and then drove school bus for 20 years before fully retiring in 2018. He loved driving the school bus and the kids that he got to know over the years.
Don is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bette; four sons and their spouses: Cindy and David Butler of Lake in the Hills, Ill., Robin and James Butler of Knoxville, Margaret and Thomas Butler of Bettendorf, and Catherine and John Butler of Independence; seven grandchildren: Ben, Ian, Ashley, Mari, Hannah, Jacob, and Laura. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Brenda (Rick) Greiner; four great grandchildren: Riley, Aubrey, Charlie and Catherine; and by his niece Earlene Pint.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Evelyn Buckingham, Arlyne Elliott, and Marion Butler; his In-laws Elinor and Kenneth Chesmore; and one brother-in-law, Curt Chesmore.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.