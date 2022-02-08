CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Robert Harold Thorp, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 3, 2022, surrounded by his wife Lois and his son Craig.
Bob or as his family called him “Bobber” was born in Dubuque, Iowa Dec. 24, 1934. He attended school in Dubuque until the 8th grade. His family then bought a farm NE of Independence, Iowa. They were members of First Presbyterian Church.
Bob graduated from Independence High School in 1953. After graduation he joined the Army for two years. He returned to Independence and married Lois Prentice from Dekalb, Ill. in 1957. Bob worked as a cement finisher in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids before starting Thorp Construction in 1974.
In 1984 Bob and Lois moved to North Captiva Island Florida where Bob was the maintenance supervisor for Safety Harbor. In 1989, they built a house in Cape Coral, Florida and retired. Bob and Lois could be found back in Independence during the summer. They had a cottage at the Wapsipinicon Golf Club where Bob did golf cart repair and sales.
Many will remember Bob for his love of NASCAR and local racing. He helped his good friend Glen Martin keep his car in great racing condition and was the flagman at the Independence Motor Speedway. Others may remember him for the pool league he started in Independence and the many competitions he loved to play in. All will remember and miss his wonderful sense of humor.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois and his two sons, Kevin (Carrie) of Marion, Iowa and Craig Thorp of Cape Coral, Fla.; his grandson Nic (Amanda) Thorp of Marion and his great grandchildren, Kellen, Reece, and Berkley; his sister Jean of Independence; his brothers Mel (Cherie) of The Villages, Fla., and Paul (Nancy) Paisley of Independence; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was proceeded in death by his parents Glenn and Mary Paisley and a brother-in-law Clarence Rouse.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.