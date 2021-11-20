SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sheila Holcomb was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and mentor. She left this world on September 24, 2021 at the age of 71.
She was born in Independence, Iowa on August 7, 1950 to Bud and Sally Murphy. After graduating high school she attended Allen Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and earned her RN. Sheila then enlisted in the U. S Army and volunteered to serve a year in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. There she met her husband of 48 years, Tom Holcomb. Together they had three boys.
Sheila was a life-long learner earning her RN, BSN, Masters and eventually her Doctorate in Nursing Education in 2009. Throughout her nursing career, she became an educator and mentor to many. Sheila taught Public Nursing at California State University, Sacramento, worked with the Visiting Nurses Association and as a school nurse in two California school districts. She has had an immeasurable impact on countless children and future nurses over her career.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Tom; sons, Mike (Lindsay), Wes (Jaimie) and AJ (Krystal); and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Ray (Nancy) Murphy, Cheryl (Billie) Winter, Patty Webster and Kelly Murphy (Randy Jones); and sisters-in-law Chris Murphy and Billie Jean Kovalcheck; as well as two nieces and four nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Bud and Sally Murphy and brother, Mike Murphy.
Sheila will be remembered for her tenacity, her kindness and understanding nature. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post 2440, 128 3rd Avenue NE, Independence, on Sunday, December 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.