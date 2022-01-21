STRAWBERRY POINT – Robert John Leibold, 73, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation was 3 to 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 20 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, where there was a 6:30 p.m. Scripture Service. Friends could also call one hour before the service at the church on Friday.
Mass of Christian Burial was 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 21 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point with Rev. John Haugen officiating. The service was livestreamed at www.vibrantcatholic.com.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks were recommended at the church.
A Private Family Inurnment was held immediately after the funeral service.
Bob was born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Dubuque, the son of Emil and Elizabeth (Jasper) Leibold. He was raised and educated in Winthrop and was a graduate of East Buchanan High School. After his graduation, Bob began farming with his dad near Winthrop.
On April 4, 1970, Bob was united in marriage to Constance Crawford in Winthrop. Three children were born to this union. In 1975, the couple bought their farm near Strawberry Point. After phasing out of livestock, he continued to grain farm and worked for Peerless Chain in Manchester for a couple of years.
Bob was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. He really enjoyed going to movies, travelling, and visiting wineries. Bob especially liked going to Eddie’s in Prairie du Chien. Family was important to Bob and he loved spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Connie Leibold of Strawberry Point; his three children: April (Steve) Gross of Woodward, Dawn (Tony) Malloy of Williamsburg, and Nick (Meghan) Leibold of Strawberry Point; four grandchildren: Nate (Alicia) Gross, Stephanie (Matt) McCurdy, Chase Malloy, and Morgan Malloy; two great-grandchildren, Norah Gross and Campbell McCurdy; his brother, Ron (Norma) Leibold of Cedar Falls; his sister, Carol (Pat) Brickley of Cedar Falls; one brother-in-law, Greg (Sue) Crawford of Des Moines; one sister-in-law, Cindy (P.J.) O’Loughlin of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com