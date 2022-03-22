LAMONT – Harvey H. Adams, 88, of Lamont, Iowa, died on Thursday evening, March 17, 2022, at Lexington Estate in Independence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Strawberry Point, with Rev. John Haugen officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont and for one hour before the funeral on Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. Interment at St. Albert Catholic Cemetery, rural Dundee, Iowa.
Harvey Henry Adams was born on April 28, 1933, in Elkader, Iowa the son of Henry Harvey and Altie (Dohrmann) Adams. He graduated from Dundee High School in the class of 1952 where he was a member of the Iowa State Runner-Up Baseball Team. Harvey was united in marriage to Janice Joann Becker on November 28, 1959, at St. John Catholic Church in Independence, Iowa. They lived at Strawberry Point, Dundee, and then moved to Lamont in 1963. Harvey farmed and drove a truck hauling livestock. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. In his youth, Harvey enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. He later enjoyed adult softball, playing cards, bowling, woodworking, going to the casino and attending his grandchildren’s activities.
Harvey is survived by his five children: Donna (Darrell) Rosburg of Arlington, Nancy Adams of Independence, David (Robin) Adams of Lamont, Linda (Dale) Puumala of Montour, and Jill (Dru) Burr of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren: Scott (Mindi) Rosburg, Mitch Rosburg, Stephanie (Mike) Zumwalt, Jodie (Ryan) Nostvick, Jared (Brook) Goedken, Taniesha Goedken, Jenny (David) Hayes, Nathan (Alyssa) Adams, Ryan Puumala, Adam Puumala, Melinda Puumala, Madison Burr, and Mason Burr; five great grandchildren; two sisters: Mabel Ashline of Bella Vista, Arkansas and Louise (Donald) Haight of West Burlington; a brother, Donald (Mary) Adams of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; and nieces and nephews.
Harvey is preceded in death by his wife, Janice, on June 30, 2021; daughter, Ann Marie, at age 2; parents; and a brother, Howard.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop & Lamont is assisting the family. An online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com