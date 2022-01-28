VINTON — Larry Dean Dake, 80, died peacefully Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha of cancer.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home in Vinton with a memorial service at 4 p.m. A private family burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Larry was born July 14, 1941 in Vinton, the son of James Harold and Erma Grace Reid Dake. He grew up and attended school in Vinton, graduating in 1959. On October 11, 1975 he married Anne Lynch in Vinton.
Larry was a truck driver and drove for McDowell’s Ready Mix, Iowa DOT and Coots Materials before retiring. Larry loved boating, fishing and traveling to the Gulf of Mexico. He played drums in a country western band for many years. He enjoyed the Green Bay Packers and traveling around the gulf watching sunsets with Anne.
Larry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anne; children: Teresa Lazenby, Van Horne, Lori Harris, Cedar Rapids, and Jeff Dake, Vinton; 15 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; brother, Lyle (Marilyn) Dake, Lawrenceville, Ill.; several nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Delores Lynch.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike; brother, Darrel Dake and his wife, Katherina; sister, Darlene Krug and her husband, Glenn; son-in-law, Bill Lazenby; great-grandson, Asher; and father-in-law, Clem Lynch.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Larry and his family. Condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.