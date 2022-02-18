YAKIMA, Wash. – Alan Duane Koohy, 69, of Yakima, Washington, died with his family at his bedside at Yakima Memorial Hospital on Monday, February 7, 2022. Al was born to George and Jean Koohy (Bowden) in Independence, Iowa in 1952. He grew up in Winthrop and worked on the family farm, and at the local tire shop. He graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1970.
He married Carol Ann Crawford of Independence, Iowa on Jan. 30, 1971. They were blessed with three children and three grandchildren. They spent 51 years together.
Al served in the National Guard from 1972 -1978. He worked for Gulf States Plastics/ Western Foam Pak/ Amoco Foam Products in Oelwein, Iowa until 1984 when he transferred to the Amoco/ Tenneco/ Pactiv Corp (different names, same plant) as an Engineer in Yakima, Wash.. He worked there until he retired in 2001. In 2002, he left retirement and joined Associated Packaging Technologies to build a new plant in Chillicothe, Mo. In 2005, he returned to Yakima and officially retired.
He enjoyed working on computers, cooking, and going to lunch with his buddies.
Alan is survived by his wife Carol; brother Paul; daughters Jennifer and Stephanie; son Nathan; grandchildren Ashley, Alyssa, and Josh Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law Jake Crawford.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.