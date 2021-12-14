MARSHALLTOWN – Connie S. Close, 62, of Marshalltown, formerly of Conrad, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown.
Services for Connie will take place on Wednesday, December 15 at 11 a.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Friends and family were also invited to attend a visitation Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 5 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family encouraged attendees to dress casually, sporting Iowa Hawkeye or Chicago Cubs attire at the visitation in honor of Connie. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. For questions or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
Born Connie Sue Staack on Sept. 9, 1959 in Marshalltown, she was the daughter of Edwin and Mary Lou (Carnes) Staack. She graduated from BCL High School in 1977 and went on to attend Marshalltown Community College. Passionate and dedicated, Connie was skilled in many areas of health care. She worked at the Marshalltown Hospital for over 30 years as a monitor technician in the ICU, a lab manager, and in medical records. She retired in 2014. Her caring heart and love of helping people did not just apply at work, she was also well-known in her community and loved to talk with anyone.
Connie was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Close on May 5, 1995 at the First Presbyterian Church in Marshalltown. A dedicated wife, mother, sister and grandma, Connie was Richard’s caregiver before his passing and never left his side.
She loved supporting her kids and grandkids in all their activities. Connie was a member of several Sheltie Facebook clubs, a committed Hawkeyes and Cubs fan and an avid Diet Coke drinker. She loved crafting and decorating her work, her house and even her car. Connie enjoyed several trips to California and liked to meet celebrities.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Ashlee (Corey) Stupp and Kris Close; grandchildren: Zander and Emma Stupp and James and Ryan Tunnell; great-grandchildren: Jada, James, Eden and Ezra Tunnell; her sisters: Colleen (Richard) Young and Annette Staack; niece, Jenique Amirian; nephew, Garren Amirian; her beloved puppy, Lizzie Ann; and several other family members and many friends.
In death, Connie is reunited with her beloved husband and soulmate of 25 years, Richard; parents, Edwin and Mary Lou; her brother, Mark Edwin in infancy; numerous family and friends; and her fur babies: Zoee and Sugar.