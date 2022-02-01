MARION – Lavona “DeVee” Sauer, 100, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Linn Manor Care Center in Marion, Iowa.
A celebration of life is being planned for later this summer. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City.
DeVee was born on March 11, 1921, on a farm northwest of Central City, to Ernest Wayne and Bessie Marie (Goodlove) Henderson. She attended the Little Red Schoolhouse and was a 1939 graduate of Central City High School. She and Franklin William Sauer II married on Jan. 19, 1940, his birthday. DeVee and Frank, his brother Harvey, and their parents, Frank and Angeline owned the Clover Farm Store in Central City. During WWII, while Frank and Harvey were in the service, DeVee and Angeline ran the store. DeVee was active in TRI Laura, Eastern Star Past Matron, Rainbow Girls, and United Church of Christ.
Those who will remember and miss her most include her children: Franklin William Sauer III (Sandra) of Independence, Diane Vee Asmussen Anderson (Dale) of Clinton, Wash., and James Christopher Sauer (Irene) of Marion; grandchildren: Alana Asmussen of San Diego, Calif., Kara Asmussen of Cedar Rapids, Angeline Sauer (Adam Douglas) of Jakarta, Indonesia, Christiane Sauer Joyce (Tristan) of Normandy, United Kingdom, Frederick Sauer (Charlene) of Shell Rock, Jessica Sauer Roland (John) of Pasadena, Md., and Laura Sauer of Wuhan, China; great-grandchildren: Paetra and Fulton Sauer, Eolande, Henry, and Leif Joyce, and Calvin and Gideon Roland; and sister, Betty Mills.
DeVee was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1983; siblings and spouses: Hillis (Viola) Henderson, Victor (Edna) Henderson, Belva (Emery) Caryl, Daryl Mills, John (Darlene) Henderson, Joyce Henderson, and Joanna (Dale) Anderson.
Memorials in DeVee’s memory may be directed to the United Church of Christ in Central City.
Please share a memory of DeVee at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.