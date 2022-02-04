INDEPENDENCE – Tracy A. Haas, 49, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formally of Independence, Iowa died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at UnityPoint Health — Trinity Bettendorf, in Bettendorf.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Tracy was born on June 13, 1972, in Independence, IA the son of Terry R. and Laurie C. (Lynch) Haas. He attended the Independence Community Schools and was a 1992 graduate of Independence High School. Tracy loved sports, in his early years he wrestled while in high school. He and his family spent most weekends traveling throughout Iowa to attend wrestling meets. In the off-season, Tracy loved to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Dallas Cowboys football games with his father and brother.
For a short time, Tracy went on to study at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Soon after his time at Kirkwood, Tracy moved to Athens, Ga., and started working for Ruffalo Cody & Associates Inc. as a telemarketer. Tracy had the ability to talk to anyone about anything. This gift made him a natural at sales, and he excelled there. In the early 2000s Tracy moved back to Iowa and lived throughout the state for many years.
He is survived by his father, Terry Haas, Aurora; his brother, Aaron (Linda) Haas, Independence; a niece Mady Haas; a nephew, Brandon Haas; many aunts and uncles; and a special aunt Roxane Thorpe, Independence.
Tracy is preceded in death by his mother, Laurie Hutsenpiller; and stepfather, Mitch S. Hutsenpiller.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.