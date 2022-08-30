Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Joann (Strawhacker) Wehner, was born on November 16, 1935, in Oakville, Iowa, with her twin sister, Jean, the daughters of Mark C. and Lucille (Abbott) Strawhacker.

Joann received her education at the Oakville Consolidated School, graduating with her thirteen classmates in 1953. She enjoyed competing in sports and lettered in both softball and basketball. She was a skilled athlete and was rewarded an honorable mention as an all-state guard in basketball.

