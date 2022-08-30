INDEPENDENCE – Joann (Strawhacker) Wehner, was born on November 16, 1935, in Oakville, Iowa, with her twin sister, Jean, the daughters of Mark C. and Lucille (Abbott) Strawhacker.
Joann received her education at the Oakville Consolidated School, graduating with her thirteen classmates in 1953. She enjoyed competing in sports and lettered in both softball and basketball. She was a skilled athlete and was rewarded an honorable mention as an all-state guard in basketball.
On October 9, 1954, Joann married Nelson L. Wehner at the Oakville Methodist Church in Oakville. They spent several years living in Ames, Tucson, Ariz., and Atlantic, Iowa, before finally making their home in Independence in the mid-1960s.
Joann was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Independence for over sixty years. She spent countless hours volunteering at the church. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women group and chaired a committee to help with funeral dinners for forty years.
Joann died on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years, Nelson L. Wehner, Independence; a son, Bruce Wehner, Independence; and two daughters: Rev. Julie Wehner, Independence, and Janis (Steve) Jehle, of Cedar Falls; two granddaughters: Chelsea (Spencer) Steffy, and Elsa (Cody) Vry; four great-grandchildren: Berkley, Braxton, and Hattie Steffy, and Lillian Vry; two sisters: Jean Strawhacker, Arab, Ala., and Marilyn (Jim) Mintun, Burlington; a brother, Marion (Sharron) Strawhacker, Fort Madison; a brother-in-law, Roland Wehner; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Wehner; and many nieces and nephews.
Joann is preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Lucille Strawhacker; a sister, Lois Foor; five brothers: Darrel, Donald, Richard, Russel, and Roy Strawhacker; a brother-in-law, Carl Wehner; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Wehner.
Visitation was held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence, with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery in Independence.