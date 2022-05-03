Sandra passed away peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the age of 77 after a 29-year battle against heart disease.
Per her wishes, Sandy asked to be cremated and not to have a service. The family will have a “Celebration of Life” event in the future with a date to be determined. If you would like to send condolences by way of letter or card, you can send to: Melissa Moroney, 827 Faith Trail, Heath, TX, 75032 or to Patrick Moroney, 239 PR 1134, Gilmer, TX, 75645. The family also asks that you consider donating to your local Heart Association.
Sandra was born in Independence, Iowa on July 28, 1944, and raised in Winthrop. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Martin Gaffney and Geneva Lucille Gaffney; her two brothers, Terrance (Terry) Eugene Gaffney and Serge (Butch) Leonard Gaffney. Sandra is survived by her four sisters: Cheryl Halford and husband Jon, Suzette Kremer and husband Herb, Rebecca (Becky) Gaffney, Barbara Lunan and husband Chris. Sandy has three children: Patrick Moroney and wife Debbie, Michael Moroney, and Melissa Moroney and husband Mark. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Bret Palmer and wife Isabella, Kylie Hicks and husband Stephen, Tyler Moroney; and Victoria Florez; four great-grandchildren; and nineteen nieces and nephews.
Sandy had currently been living in Garland, Texas until her passing. She had lived in the Winthrop and Independence areas until 1981, when she made the decision to move to Texas after a “quick” November trip, with her brother Butch, to see the world famous “Gilley’s” honkytonk and nightclub. On their way back to Iowa during the trip, they stopped in the East Texas town of Longview, Texas. She fell in love with the “Piney Woods” of the area and decided to settle there. Sandy went to work for Texas Eastman Chemical company in Longview until she applied for a sales job with Eastman Kodak Copier Division and got the job. After six months of training in Rochester, New York, Sandy was relocated to the Dallas area and moved to Hurst. She relocated several times during her tenure with Kodak, moving to Austin and El Paso, Texas; Lake Tahoe, Nevada; and finally, to Montgomery, Texas (just north of Houston).
It was here, on New Year’s Eve of 1992, that Sandy had her aortic aneurism. After a very long surgery at the Heart Institute in Houston that night and roughly two months of being in a coma, Sandy miraculously survived and was able to continue to enjoy life. Within the next five years, Sandy had two more open heart surgeries to replace her entire aorta. Each time there were complications, but each time, she pulled through. Sandy was a “fighter” and an out-going person and never met a stranger, evidenced by her many friends that she met everywhere she lived. Sandy will be missed by all of us, and the family would like to thank everyone who has helped her over the years.
Thanks for the many prayers!