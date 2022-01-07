IOWA CITY – John C. Turgasen, 75, of Iowa City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to a charity of their choice in his name. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements for John.
Born May 13, 1946 in Thompson, Iowa, the son of Donald and Marie (Stille) Turgasen, John spent his early years in the Thompson area before moving to Independence. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965.
After high school, John attended Mason City Junior College where he was on the golf team. John later when on to the University of Iowa where he received his degrees in Physics and Astronomy in 1970.
John married the love of his life, Mary Beth Mason on October 4, 1969 at St. John’s Church in Independence. John owned and operated Hawkeye Communication in Coralville from 1978 until his retirement in 2011. John enjoyed traveling to the mountains and many family vacations were spent in Colorado, Utah, and South Dakota. In his retirement years, John and Mary Beth spent many winters escaping the cold and traveling to Mexico. John enjoyed tending to his yard and spending time with his grandchildren and their activities.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary Beth; his children:
Jeremy (Amy) Turgasen of Altoona and their children, Cole and Evan; Michael (Danielle) Turgasen of North Liberty and their children Jacob, Jackson and Drew; Amanda (Jeff) Schwarting of Amana with their children Mason and Lauren, and step grandchildren, Nolan and Allissa.
John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Brian.
Thoughts may be shared with the family at www.lensingfuneral.com