DENVER, Iowa – James Philip “Toast” Witcraft, 73, of Denver, Iowa, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post upper level. Military Rites will be provided by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard at 2 p.m. A private burial will be held in the Cedar Township Cemetery, Fonda, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Jim was born March 18, 1949, in Fort Dodge, the son of James E. and Dorothy M. (Bowers) Witcraft. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1967 and then began working for the Illinois Central Railroad. After two years with the railroad, he enlisted with the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Forrestal and at bases in Norfolk, Georgia, and Spain. After four years in the Navy, he was honorably discharged and immediately returned to the railroad (which would then become Canadian National Railroad). He worked many positions with the railroad over the years and served as a mentor to many of his coworkers. In 2009, he retired after 42 years of service to the railroad.
Toast enjoyed being outdoors, especially riding his Harley. In retirement he enjoyed doing shoe repair at Dieke’s Shoe Repair in Waverly.
Toast is survived by his girlfriend, Cindy Mehmen of Waverly; two daughters: Carrie (Emanuel) Grant of Phoenix, Ariz. and Jamie Witcraft of Waterloo; three grandchildren: Joshua, Nate, and Avery; one sister, Roma Lou Jarvis of Arizona; a brother-in-law, Gary Crouse of Indiana; three nephews; one niece; and Cindy’s children: Jeremy (Charity) Mehmen and Jody (Joe) Fisher. He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Linda Crouse; a brother-in-law, James Jarvis; and a nephew, Kevin Jarvis.
