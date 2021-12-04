INDEPENDENCE- Lisa A. Crawford, 47, of Independence, IA died on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.
Lisa was born on April 8, 1974, in Independence, IA, the daughter of Rickey and Karen (Rassmussen) Sherrets. She grew up in Independence where she graduated from Independence High School in 1992.
Lisa learned early the importance of hard work. In high school, she started working at the Hardees in Independence, and soon after graduating, she went to Triangle Plastics for over eight years.
She married Scott A. Crawford on October 4, 1997, in Independence. They made their home in Independence, where they raised their 5 sons and made many memories. They loved to play together, for many summers they would set up a large slip and slide in their backyard and invite the neighborhood kids over and share in the fun. In 2007, they moved to a farm in rural Independence. Lisa and Scott were sure to take advantage and teach their boys how to work on the farm, and many lessons were learned. Lisa spent countless hours supporting her boys in the many 4-H activities they participated in.
In 2000, Lisa took a job in housekeeping at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. Working there inspired her to attend Hawkeye Community college, where she received her License in Practical Nursing (LPN) in 2003. She enjoyed working with the patients for many years.
Lisa’s life revolved around her boys. She loved taking care of them and watching them grow into who they are. Whether it was cheering them on in their sporting events, supporting them in their 4-H events, or sharing a smile and laughter while having fun; she was there for them with her whole heart.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Crawford, Independence, IA, and her five sons; Hunter, Fischer, Trapper, Tanner, and Finnigan, all of Independence, her parents Rickey and Karen Sherrets, two sisters, Erin (Corey) Stoner, and Megan (Chris Jacobsen) Sherrets, both of Independence, IA, a brother Eric (Cari) Sherrets, Independence, IA, her mother-in-law Connie (Harry) Scott, Independence, IA, her father-in-law, Gary (Karen) Crawford, Independence, IA, a sister-in-law, Lisa (Jim) Duffy, Independence, IA, and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 3:30 PM until 8 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lisa Crawford Memorial Fund at all BankIowa locations.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.