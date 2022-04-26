JEFFERSON – John Robert Peters, 82 of Jefferson, Iowa passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
A Funeral Mass for John Peters will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jefferson. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
He was born August 30, 1939 in Fort Madison the son of Robert and Dorothy (Schroeder) Peters. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Helan High school in 1958. On June 25, 1966 he married Marilyn M. Sallack at St. Mark Catholic Church in Niles, Mich.
A hunting accident led to his lifelong passion of helping people. While waiting for surgery, a conversation between him and his anesthetist took him to Alexian Brothers School of Nursing in Chicago Ill. He then attended St. Mary in Springfield, Ill. to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. While helping save lives in Vietnam he received the Army Commendation Medal for working in the operating room for 36 straight hours during the Tet Offensive. After serving his country, he practiced anesthesia in rural Iowa for 40 plus years. He was very proud of being a nurse.
Along the way, John and Marilyn raised four sons on an acreage near Independence, Iowa teaching them a solid work ethic and the value of family. He was a hardworking, honest, fair, and loving husband and father. Gardening and horseback riding were his favorite hobbies. Actually, we are not sure if he enjoyed gardening, but it was a good way to feed a family with cheap labor inputs (i.e. four sons). Every time a son left home the garden got smaller in size! He loved trail riding and went on rides in seven different states with the Black Hills of South Dakota being his favorite.
John loved God, his family, and the United States of America! He was a lifetime member of The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Jo Petronis. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Peters of Jefferson; his sons Luke (Vonnie) of Indianola, Mark (Carrie) of Jefferson, Matt (Amy) of Crestwood, Ky. and John (Mindy) of Doylestown, Pa.; seven grandchildren: Joshua, Nicholas, Kyle, Clayton, Alexa, John Christopher and Maximilian; brother Charles Peters of Arizona; two sisters: Nancy Bohlke of Arizona and Judy (John) Hotchkiss-DeWitt of California; other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the VFW Post 9599 or Floyd Brown American Legion Post 11 scholarship fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.sliningerschroeder.com.