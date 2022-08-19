INDEPENDENCE – Independence – Dorothy Maxine Wilkinson, born July 11, 1923, to Bernard W. Deke and Hattie O. (Norton) Deke, of Byron Township, Buchanan County, Iowa, at the age of 99, with family by her side, completed her earthly journey on August 14, 2022, entering Life Eternal.
Family and friends will be received at White Funeral Home, Independence, on Friday, August 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence, Saturday, August 20, at 2 p.m., with reception to follow.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Sharon Naylor; sister-in-law, Marjorie Deke; her nine children: Judith Rozeboom (William) of Ga.; Steven Boody (Diane) of Ind.; Marilyn Bellendier (James) of Moravia, Iowa; Patricia Scott (Steven) of Fairbank; Linda Kress (Bruce Neeley) of Independence; Wanda Duggan of Independence; Amy Mundth (Carl) of Grundy Center; Sheila Chapman (John) of Manchester; Raymond Wilkinson (Robin) of Independence; and her beloved 24 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy attended Byron #9 Township School, Buchanan County, kindergarten through eighth grade; graduated from Independence High School in 1940. In 1942, she married Frank F. Boody, (divorced 1953); they were the parents of three children: Judith, Steven, and Marilyn.
James W. Wilkinson and Dorothy married in 1954; they were parents of five daughters: Patricia, Linda, Wanda, Amy, Sheila, and son, Raymond.
James, her husband of forty-six years, (1954-2000), preceded her in death, as did her parents, Bernard and Hattie Deke; sisters: Eleanor Bender, Marilyn Hamilton, Betty Jean (infant); brothers: Bernard C. and Terry W. Deke; son, James A.Wilkinson; daughter, Pamela Sue Carlson; son-in-law, Stuart Carlson; and infant great granddaughter, Emelyn Marie Cooksley.
At the time of her death, Dorothy was the longest living baptized, confirmed member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence. Faith was integral in her life, and she served on numerous committees well into her eighties. She loved sharing the gifts God gave her, especially with her church.
She retired in 1993, from the Buchanan County Clerk’s Office, after twelve years; she also served as a Child Advocate for several years.
Faith, patriotism, and community involvement were a large part of her life and by example, she taught her children to respect each other, honor our nation, flag, church, community, military, and police. In recognition of her selfless years of service, Dorothy received the Independence Chamber of Commerce, “Volunteer of the Year 2000” Award, for her “hard work, efforts, and dedication to the Peoples Memorial Hospital, Immanuel Lutheran Church, and this community.”
Among her many accomplishments, she served several times as a VFW Auxiliary officer; often represented the Auxiliary at military funerals, volunteered at the Peoples Hospital Gift Shop, X-Ray/Lab, during blood drives, and innumerable other community functions. Recognition of her many years of service, came in 2016, at age 93, when Dorothy was awarded the “Volunteer of the Year, National Award”, from the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary, Department of Iowa, Independence VFW, Post 2440; a tribute from the Auxiliary, after serving fifty-plus years with the organization…a surprise she did not expect, but treasured.
Dorothy lived a full life of quiet service to family, friends, church, and community, and we will miss her zest for life, laughter, infectious smile, and unconditional love. Mother, you will always be in our hearts...we love you dearly!
Mother, Go in Peace…Serve the Lord. “Well done, thou good and faithful servant….” — Matthew 25: 23
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Dorothy M. Wilkinson, may be made to any of the following organizations:
- Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street, NE, Independence, IA 50644
- VFW Auxiliary Post #2440, 128 3rd Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644