Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Independence – Dorothy Maxine Wilkinson, born July 11, 1923, to Bernard W. Deke and Hattie O. (Norton) Deke, of Byron Township, Buchanan County, Iowa, at the age of 99, with family by her side, completed her earthly journey on August 14, 2022, entering Life Eternal.

Family and friends will be received at White Funeral Home, Independence, on Friday, August 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence, Saturday, August 20, at 2 p.m., with reception to follow.

Tags

Trending Food Videos