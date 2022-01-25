INDEPENDENCE – Rev. James E. Rozendaal, 87 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living & Memory Care, Independence.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the 1st United Methodist Church in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans and Rev. Erica MacCreaigh officiating. The Service will be live streamed on the ‘First United Methodist Church Independence, Iowa’ Facebook page. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.
He was born on October 13, 1934, in Watertown, South Dakota, the son of Rev. Herman and Reca (Wilkens) Rozendaal. He lived in Strasburg, N.D., for a few years and later moved to Primghar, Iowa where he graduated from high school with the Class of 1952. He graduated from Central College in Pella, and then he attended New Brunswick Theological Seminary in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and graduated from Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Mich., in 1959. On May 31, 1957, he and Shirley Adel Meyer were married near Woden, Iowa.
Rev. Rozendaal pastored Reformed Churches in rural Silver Creek, Minn., Belmond, Iowa, and Aplington, Iowa; United Methodist Churches in Farmington, Iowa, rural Big Mound U.M. Church, Bonaparte Presbyterian Church, and United Methodist Churches in Guttenberg, McGregor, Goldfield, Hardy, the Fellowship Parish of Muscatine and Edgewood all in Iowa. His parishioners were very dear to him. He retired in 1999.
Rev. Rozendaal was a member of the Iowa Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches, an associate member of the Independence First Presbyterian Church, the Lions Club, Independence Homeless Council, the Shysters, United Methodist Men, Friends of the Library and SHIIP. He sang in the choirs of both the 1st United Methodist Church and the 1st Presbyterian Church in Independence. He volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels and was a mentor in the Independence school system. He took part in mission trips to New Mexico and Louisiana. At the McCurdy School in Espanola, N.M. he kept the pianos in tune. Music was his passion (especially Mozart) and he was a pianist and organist.
Rev. Rozendaal is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; son James Paul (Yolly) Rozendaal of Iowa City; daughter Janet (Dave) Harms of Independence; and fiancé of son David, Tricia Holtorf, Ankeny, Iowa. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Chris (Katlin) Harms, Kelly (Ryan) Mitchell, Kyle Harms, Evie Rozendaal and Matthew (Hannah) Rozendaal; four great grandchildren, Easton and Cason Mitchell, Isla Harms, and Earl Rozendaal; sister, Joanne Hoff of Mitchellville, Maryland; sisters and brothers-in-law, Vonnie and Jerry Wierenga, Niles, Mich., Lee and Buzz Krominga, Rockford, Ill.; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son David Rozendaal; and brother-in-law Marvin Hoff.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or direct memorials to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.