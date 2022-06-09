Ronald John Doyle entered eternal life on December 28, 2021, after suffering a massive unexpected stroke while visiting his son and family in Henderson, Nevada.
Ron is pre-deceased by his wife of 49 years, Carole, brother Pat, mom Elaine, and dad Mark. His spirit is carried on by his two children, Chris and Jill, four grandchildren, Jake, Molly, Thomas, and Carly, and greatly loved by his “sister” in law, Cheryl and husband Harry, and niece, Tiffany and husband Tom , surviving brother Steve and wife Roxie, nieces Stephanie, Stacie. Nephews, Adam, Nick and Brian and extended friends and family from all over the globe.
Ron was born June 9, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Mark and Elaine Doyle. This is where he developed his “misspent “youth perfecting his pool techniques at the tavern that his mother worked at and trying to stay off the nuns’ radar. He was most proud that he fought to keep his brothers together when his parents separated. This courageous move took him to Anaheim for high school, followed by a four-year Navy deployment, which in turn, discovered his aptitude for language, and the rest, as they say, is history....
In 1970, he met Carole at a shady night club in Baltimore, Maryland, called The Rhapsody. As the story goes, her parents allowed him to sleep on a cot over a weekend, and he never left. They were married in 1971 and Ron embarked on his new career with the CIA and NSA as a linguist ( five languages) and cryptologist. The title he would give to people was “communication officer for the government,” a deliberately misleading euphemism for spy.
His first station was in Kinshasa, Zaire , now the capital of the Republic of the Congo, where he and Carole acclimated to government life. They were young and green, and it was a very eye-opening experience to go from small town Iowa (and Baltimore) to Africa. Their daughter Jill was born in 1975, and Ron decided to trade in his French and Lingala for Arabic, which took the new family of three to Damascus, Syria, for two years. In 1979, they welcomed their son Chris and were then stationed in Alexandria, Egypt, for three years. Carole’s desire for some (USA) “home time” was the catalyst for Ron adding Spanish to his skill set; this led to a two-year stint in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Bulletproof cars, 24-hour guards, bomb threats, contaminated water, power outages, President Sadat’s assassination, Qaddafi, border wars with Nicaragua, and political tension were the backdrop of their lives-but if you ask his kids, they will remember swimming in the Embassy pool on the weekends, visiting the Pyramids, going to fancy white-glove teas, diplomat parties, trips to Guatemala, and an all-around amazing full happy childhood.
In 1986, Ron was told he was going back to the Middle East. When he expressed that it would be hard to uproot his family to an unsafe location, the government made it clear that “they” weren’t invited. This ultimatum coincided with an opening at Foam Distributors, Inc. (the Doyle family business that his father started) and Ron made his next life-altering decision to retire from the service (GS-14) after 20 years (four in the Navy) so he could settle down once and for all, with his family In Northern California.
The next 33 years in Dublin, California, were filled with church events, parties, friends, kids activities, and sports. Ron would go into work early every day to be home so he wouldn’t miss a swim meet or soccer practice, or theater performance. He was an amazing boss at Foam Distributors, and the company flourished and grew under his leadership. His proudest achievement was going in with his brother to purchase the building and install solar panels. He loved that he was taking part in the legacy his father created.
When Ron retired from Foam Distributors, he and Carole spent their time throwing parties, visiting the grandkids, living it up in Vegas, participating in church functions, and enjoying their life together. When Carole was diagnosed, and soon after died, of ovarian cancer in April 2020, Ron came to live with his daughter Jill and family in Arizona.
There he lived up to being the best grandfather (a.k.a. Bubbles) shuttling the grandkids to their activities, helping with homework, and attending ALL the events. While in AZ he won over every person he met, and he met A LOT of people! You could find him out walking every hour, on the hour in accordance with his Fitbit milestones he just ‘had’ to achieve. Ron would always be seen wearing one of his many colored CIA hats, the family’s Australian cattle dog, “Callie” in tow (they were inseparable-he called her his “healer”) and a stack of business cards that he would pass out liberally to people he met on his way. Ron was also the poster parent for Jill’s food group on Facebook called “Look What I Made” and acquired quite the fan club of people who looked forward to seeing his smiling face behind a plate of food every night. He found a way to make such a difference in every life that crossed his path.
Carole always said it best: “To know him is to love him.” And this was difficult to dispute. Chris and Jill felt blessed to have him as their dad. Ron was the most honorable, kind, self-sacrificing, considerate, giving man. He was a present parent, who gave freely of his time, a devoted husband who put Carole on a pedestal and gave her all of his heart, a true friend who would be there to help in any way, and a Christian who put his faith at the top of the list and lived a life of service and morality. Ron was an earth angel who led by example, and exuded positivity. He continually saw the good in people, was grateful and blessed, and demonstrated what a well-lived life was. Everyone that passed through Ron’s life, knows the gifts he brought into their world.
A military funeral where his ashes will be laid to rest will take place June 15 in Ryan, Iowa.