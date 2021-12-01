Vernon J. Gudenkauf, 89, of Monti, Iowa, died on Tuesday morning, November 23, 2021, at Lexington Estates in Independence.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Monday, November 29, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monti, with Rev. David Beckman & Deacon Tim Post officiating.
Visitation: 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday at the Monti Community Hall in Monti, Iowa and for one hour before the service at the church on Monday.
4th Degree Knights of Columbus Rosary: 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the Monti Community Hall.
Parish Scripture Service: 5:30 P.M. on Sunday at the Monti Community Hall.
Military Graveside Service by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Interment: St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Monti, Iowa.
A Memorial Fund has been established for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monti.
Condolences may be directed to: Doris Jacobs, 1661 P Avenue, Marengo, IA, 52301.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Vernon Joseph Gudenkauf was born November 8, 1932, in Scotch Grove, Iowa, the son of Leo John & Marie Anna (Jaeger) Gudenkauf. He graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in Ryan. Vernon served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Vernon was united in marriage to Joan Elizabeth McGraw on June 8, 1955, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Coggon, Iowa. He was a lifetime farmer in the Buchanan and Delaware County area.
Vernon was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop and was a 3rd Degree Member of the Independence Knights of Columbus Council #4332 and a 4th Degree Member of the Manchester Knights of Columbus Council #2824. He enjoyed farming and flying private airplanes.
Survivors include Vernon’s wife of 66 years: Joan Gudenkauf of Independence; Son: Robert (Jan) Gudenkauf of Littleton, 5 Daughters: Debra (Jerry) Brincks of Lidderdale, Doris (Paul) Jacobs of Marengo, Linda (Joe Drobnick) Gudenkauf of Bennett, Colorado, Betty (Don) Hessseling of Waterloo & Tammy Gudenkauf of North Liberty; 2 Daughters-In-Law: Sharla Gudenkauf of Winthrop & Kim Gudenkauf of Coggon; 16 Grandchildren; 19 Great Grandchildren; 5 Siblings: Lois (Omer) Fortman of Manchester, Virginia (Phil) Kelchen of Monticello, Jeanette Steffen of Peosta, Janet (Bob) Pottebaum of Manchester & Richard (Sharon) Gudenkauf of Dyersville and many Nieces & Nephews.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons: Donald & James and 2 sisters: Kathleen Hogan & Mary Hoeger.