LAMONT – Bruce K. Huddle, 86, of Lamont, Iowa, died peacefully surrounded by his family, on Monday morning, Dec. 27, 2021, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.
His Funeral Service was 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont, with Pastor Mike Yager officiating. Visitation was for one hour before the service at the church. Final resting place will be at Hirstein Cemetery, Morton, Ill. at a later date.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop and Lamont, are assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials will be direct to housing for our military troops.
Condolences may be directed to: 950 North Park Avenue, Chatham, IL 62629.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks were suggested at the visitation and service.
Bruce Kendrick Huddle was born on April 7, 1935, in College Springs, Iowa, the son of Gettes Loren and Pansy Joanna (McCroskey) Huddle. Bruce graduated from high school in Columbia Heights, Minn. and continued his education at a technical college. He joined the U.S. Air Force and then continued his service in the Air National Guard following his active-duty service. Bruce met Maxine Jorgensen and they were married on June 29, 1965, in Rockford, Ill. They lived in Milwaukee, Wis. until moving to Morton, Ill. in 1969. Bruce was a sales representative for the Chicago Rivet Company in several mid-western states. Following the death of Maxine, Bruce moved to Lamont in 2005. Bruce married Loretta Abraham on February 22, 2008, in Texas, where they wintered.
Bruce was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont, the Lamont American Legion, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Peoria, Ill. where he helped patrol the Illinois River.
Bruce is survived by his Wife: Loretta Abraham Huddle of Independence; three Daughters: Teresa (Mike) Good of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Carole (Michael) Garbett of Pawnee, Ill., and Cathy (James) Chandler of Chatham, Ill.; four Grandchildren: Jacob Garbett, Kaitlyn Garbett, Audrey Chandler, and Autumn Chandler; two Sisters: Beverly Joan Goransson of Enkoping, Sweden and Mary Gayle Huddle of Hudson, Wis.; and two Nieces: Inger (Sten) Sollenberg and Eva (Lars) Eriksson; and two Nephews: Philip (Jennifer) Crawford and Douglas Crawford.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife.