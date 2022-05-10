MONTI – Rosemary (Brann) Short was born Thursday, April 8, 1943, at the Bolin Maternity Hospital in Manchester, Iowa. She entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 9, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monti, with Rev. Jim Brokman officiating. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and for one hour before the service on Saturday at the Monti Hall in Monti, Iowa. (Address: 2854 Washington Avenue, Coggon, Iowa 52218) A Rosary will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the Monti Hall. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Monti.
Rosemary was the oldest daughter of John U. and Erma R. (Sommer) Brann. She started primary school at Winthrop Consolidated School in the fall of 1948 and graduated in the first class of East Buchanan High School in 1961. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Robert J. Short on December 4, 1971. She served as a bank teller at Farmer’s State Savings Bank in Independence for 12 years. She loved sports, singing at funerals and weddings and bowled for many years.
Rosemary was blessed with two children: Tammy (John) Wolfe of Smithville, Missouri and Kelly (Lacy) Short of Monti. She had four precious grandchildren: Hudson and Amelia Wolfe and Rylee and Asher Short.
Additional surviving family includes a sister, Kay (Lucky) Hoffman of Aurora, Iowa; sister-in-law Carol (Larry) Kane of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law Kent Carrothers of Monticello, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Short; parents John and Erma Brann; in-laws Matt and Rose Short; sister-in-law Connie Kay Carrothers; and brother-in-law James Short.
Rosemary (Rosie) was a people person and lived by the saying, ‘Let your conscious be your guide.’ She enjoyed visiting with friends and loved ones and took great pride in her involvement with the EB Class of ’61 reunions and memorial efforts. Her time working as a bank teller formed lasting relationships that she always cherished. Later in life, Rosie enjoyed traveling to Ireland, Alaska, Washington D.C., the northeastern US, and other states celebrating family weddings. She took great pride in her community as a Monti Community Center coordinator, 4-H leader, and CCD instructor. Possibly her most treasured responsibility was her role on the farm – her delicious meals fed countless gentleman. No one left Rosie’s kitchen without a full stomach. She will be remembered by many for a smile on her face and a hand to lend.
A special thank you is directed to Dr. Jasmine Nabi and the team of nurses and staff at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center. Your gracious and compassionate souls were a foundation of support during Rosie’s health journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Patrick's Cemetery — Monti, East Buchanan FFA Chapter and Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, Cedar Rapids.