Sandra “Sandy” Kay Lappe, 73, of Wellsburg, Iowa, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at her home.
Sandy was born in Independence on April 15, 1948, the daughter of Leonard Romaine and Margaret Ellen (Coons) Hunter, Sr. She graduated from Independence High School. On June 26, 1965, she was united in marriage to James Lappe, Sr. in Independence. She was the proud mother of two sons, James Jr. and Kevin Joseph.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim Sr.; two sons, Jim Jr. (Kathy) Lappe of Bondurant and Kevin Lappe of Des Moines; and two grandchildren, Katelyn and Elizabeth Lappe. She is also survived by her father, Leonard Hunter, Sr., of Independence; four sisters,Sharon (Wilbur) Main of Independence, Judy Ball of Winthrop, Pam Monahan of Lakeland, FL,and Rebecca (Robert) Norris of Queen Creek, AZ; and two brothers, Greg Hunter of Independence, and Michael (Diane) Hunter of Chandler, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her mother; two brothers, Gary Hunter and Leonard “Butch” Hunter; her maternal grandparents; and her paternal grandparents.
Service will be held at a later date, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Cedar
Bend Humane Society in Waterloo, Iowa.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com under Obituaries.