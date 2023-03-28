PLATTVILLE, Wis. – Robert “Bob” Ford, age 74, of Platteville, Wis., died Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home in Platteville.
A visitation for Bob Ford will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Melby Funeral Home in Platteville. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bob was born January 24, 1949 in Dubuque, Iowa, was adopted and became the much loved son of Dr. Lawrence A. and Francille M. (Bloedorn) Ford. Bob was raised in Lamont, Iowa where he attended grade school and graduated from Starmont High School in 1967. He attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Bob started working for Goodyear Tire Company in several Iowa locations, including Ottumwa, Newton, and Des Moines. He later came to Platteville and partnered with the other owners of Schaefer Tire, later to become Tandem Tire. Up until retirement he worked for US Autoforce and Tire.
Bob was a lifelong golfer and was a member of the Platteville Golf and Country Club for many years, including serving on their board. He enjoyed trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Gulf Shores, Alabama to golf with friends. In recent years he loved playing cards with his friends at the country club. Bob was an avid sports fan. He was a fan and booster of Platteville Pioneer Basketball. He was a dedicated Iowa Hawkeye basketball and football fan. He even had the Hawkeye symbol tattooed on his shoulder! He followed Wisconsin Badger Basketball and enjoyed going to a few games. He was a proud Chicago Bears fan. He loved NASCAR and was able to attend the Daytona 500 where he saw his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt. A car lover, he owned multiple Corvettes over the years.
Bob is predeceased by his former wife Karen (Cannon) Ford and survived by sons Robert “Rob” (Melissa) Ford of Des Moines and Anthony “Tony” (Shantelle) of Ankeny, Iowa. He is survived by former wife Roxane (Ruppert) Schult and daughter Lauren (Noah) Pancratz of Madison, Wis. He is survived by six grandchildren: Jack Ford, Shayna, Jordan and Sydney Ford, and Everley and Ford Pancratz; a sister, Beth (Rob) Hampel of McKinney, Texas; and a nephew, Myke Hampel. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family wants to thank Agrace Hospice for their care these last couple months, as well as Bob’s close friends, Bob, John and Chris for their friendship and support.
