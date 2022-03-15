OELWEIN – Johnette Howell, 72, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, at ABCM East Campus in Independence, Iowa.
Johnette Jo Williams was born May 12, 1949, in Osage, the daughter of John Lewis and Josephine Frances (Jacobs) Williams. She graduated from Osage High School. In April of 1992, she was united in marriage to Richard Eugene Howell in Camanche. Following the loss of her husband, Richard, in 1994, Johnette lived in Camanche for two years and then returned to Oelwein. Johnette then moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1995 and traveled with her daughter, Denise, and granddaughters, while Denise served in the U.S. Air Force. Johnette worked in housekeeping at the various Air Force installations that Denise was transferred to over the years. While in Mississippi, Johnette continued her education at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to become a medical transcriptionist. Johnette returned to Iowa in 2006 to care for her father, John Williams, and spend time with other family members. She loved being a caretaker and helping others and was able to express that as she worked with the clients of Full Circle Services in Oelwein and Manchester and everyone else she encountered.
Johnette enjoyed dancing, fishing, bird watching, writing, photography, traveling and exploring nature. Her family will remember her for her creativity, imagination and how passionately she always encouraged her grandchildren to go to college to learn everything. She loved her family but especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Johnette is survived by her three children: Denise Lickiss of Oelwein, Christopher (Deb) VanLaningham of Oelwein, and Richard (Angel) VanLaningham of Hollywood, Florida; seven grandchildren: David VanLaningham, Diana (Jordy) Plagge, Darci Wagner (Grant Dodd), Veronikka Howell (Megan Warden), Rebekka Howell (Richard Barker), Patrick Howell and Xabrina Howell; two great grandchild: Josalee Mae Kathrine Plagge and Harold Wallace VanLaningham; her sister Jessica Ashline of Littleport; her brother: Kyle Williams of Riceville; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard on June 2, 1994; grandson Dustin VanLaningham; and brother Calvin Williams.