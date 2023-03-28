AURORA – Harold Dwight “Pete” Yeoman, 79, of rural Aurora, Iowa, died Sunday morning, March 26, 2023 at his home on the family farm south of Aurora.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday April 1, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in Independence. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at White Funeral Home in Independence. Interment: Spangler Cemetery.
Harold Dwight “Pete” Yeoman was born June 9, 1943, in Independence, at Peoples Hospital in Buchanan County, the son of Alvin Faye Yeoman and Eleanor Ruth (Reed) Yeoman. He received his education in the East Buchanan Community School District with his class of 1961 being the first graduating class after consolidating with many surrounding townships.
Harold served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1965. He returned home to farm after his father passed away in a farm accident.
Harold was united in marriage to Marlene Phyllis Johnson on March 26, 1967 in Farmersburg, Iowa. He was the love of her life and they were married for 56 years. Harold and Marlene were blessed with four children, Kristina, Brian, Kurtis and Michelle. They farmed side by side on the family farm south of Aurora their whole marriage. For many years they raised cattle and hogs and were still crop farming to this day. In 1980 they started Yeoman Grain, buying and hauling grain for area farmers. After twenty years of operating Yeoman Grain, they sold the business and went on a trip to the southwest United States. Having freed up some of their time, Harold and Marlene traveled a little, enjoying Ocean Cruises and trips to Branson for the entertainment. They loved the shows and listening to Country music together.
Harold was a member of the Aurora American Legion Post 435 for over fifty years and served as Commander for a time. He loved farming and worked hard to be successful. He loved his family and enjoyed getting together for holidays and celebrations. We had just celebrated our 39th annual Johnson Family Reunion Weekend in Dubuque which he looked forward to.
Harold is survived by his wife Marlene; and three of their children: Kristina (Curt) Price, Kurtis Yeoman, and Michelle (Jason) Ohrt all of Independence; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; Marlene’s nine siblings and their families; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother David Yeoman; son Brian Yeoman; brothers-in-law Ted Franck and Michael Carey.
