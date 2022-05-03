CEDAR RAPIDS – Jane K Groff, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Jesup, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home.
Family will greet family and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the funeral home, with Reverend Andrew Noble officiating. Cremation will follow services and a private family burial will be held at a later date at New Barclay Cemetery in rural Jesup.
Jane was born in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Charles Herbert and Ruby Maxine (Oliver) Maltas. She was a 1963 graduate of Jesup High School. On November 1, 1997, Jane was united in marriage to Alvin Henry Groff. She was a home daycare provider for many years. Jane then worked for Hy-Vee and Diamond V in Cedar Rapids. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marion. Jane and Alvin loved traveling and going on trips together. She loved playing cards, especially with the Neverman family. Most of all, Jane loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed attending all of their activities. Jane will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jane is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 24 years, Alvin Groff of Cedar Rapids; three children, Teresa (Travis) Perry of Cedar Rapids, Brian (Ashley) Kramme of Cedar Rapids, and Deanna Fellmer (Matt Hale) of Cedar Rapids; one daughter-in-law, Delilah Kramme of Toddville, Iowa; seven grandchildren: Anthony (Brittany) Montgomery of Cedar Rapids, Alicia (Dan) Verhille of Kansas City, Missouri, Alexus Kramme (Brett Scott) of Cedar Rapids, Dalton Kramme of Iowa City, Iowa, Walker Kramme of Iowa City, Alivia Fellmer of Iowa City, and Rylee Fellmer of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and two great-grandchildren, Heidy Hynek and Achilleus Montgomery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Maxine Maltas; son, Scott Kramme; and brothers, Chuck Maltas, Don Maltas, Max Maltas, and Herbert “Lynn” Maltas.
Memorials in Jane’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at 4080 1st Avenue NE #101 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 52402.
Jane’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Chirantan Ghosh, M.D. and Mindy Martin, P.A. for the care and support they gave to Jane.
