INDEPENDENCE – David “Mike” Smock, 76, of Independence, Iowa died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 3:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Mike was born on October 20, 1945, in Waterloo, the son of Frances D. and Dorcas A. (Chittenden) Smock. He and his siblings grew up near Otterville and attended the Independence Community Schools. Mike graduated from Independence High School in 1963 and went on to work at John Deere in Waterloo. On September 23, 1963, Mike enlisted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1966. Mike returned to Independence and started working at the Mental Health Institute. He worked there as a maintenance man for over forty years, and he finally retired in 2008.
On October 26, 1967, he married Marlys E. Hammond, they made their home together in Independence. They had three daughters together, Sherene, Teresa, and Michele. They later divorced. Mike later married Sandra K. Sattizahn Weber on December 24, 1992, in Independence.
He is survived by his children: Sherene (Carl) Brown, Waterloo, Teresa Spencer, Mesa, Ariz., Michele (Mark) Vermaat, Mesa, Ariz., Christine (Curtis) Hamm, Rincon, Ga., Deborah (Kevin) Schuster, Evansdale; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; six sisters: Judy Wyant, Karen (Steven) Woods, Janet (Abe) Miller, Sandy (Rick) Hendersen, Lori Thompson, and Jenny (Tim) Hewlett; two brothers: Fred (Terri) Smock, and Jeff (Justine) Smock; two sisters-in-law: Delores Smock and Sherry Smock; and many nieces and nephews.
Mike is preceded in death by his wife Sandra Smock, his parents, Frances and Dorcas Smock, two stepsons, Dwayne and Curtis Weber, two brothers, Ernie and Sam Smock, and a grandson Kevin Weber.
