ROWLEY – Michael D. Noe “Nutster” 63, of Rowley, Iowa died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Union Church in Quasqueton with Rev. Kevin Jennings, officiating. Burial will be in the Rowley Cemetery, Rowley. Friends called for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the Reiff Family Center in Independence and from 9 a.m. till services Wednesday at the Church.
Michael was born on August 7, 1958, in Freeport, Ill. to Roger D. and Helen L. (Diehl) Noe. At the age of 2 he moved with his family to Garrison, Iowa and in 1972 the family started farming near Rowley. He was a 1976 graduate of the Independence High School. Following his graduation, he became employed with Griffith Construction in Rowley. On April 9, 1977, he married Julie L. Miller in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence, and the couple made their home near Rowley. He began driving truck with Halford and Sons for a couple of years prior to trucking on his own. Then from 2009-2015 he drove for Liebe Trucking out of Cedar Rapids. From 2015 until currently he was driving for FedEx out of Urbana.
“Nutster” as his family and friends called him, loved going to farm auctions, and spending time with his boys and their friends, camping with family and friends, and three and four wheeling. He loved to spoil his grandchildren by giving them Gator rides and eating Oreo cookies in the camper calling it “Quilting Meetings” while all the time teaching them many lessons over the years like “Don’t Lie.” He was an avid goat and cat (all named Jimmy) farmer which his grandbabies loved to help him with.
He was a Christian man reading the bible daily and was a member of the Quasqueton Union Church.
He is survived by his wife Julie L Noe, three children: Melissa (Jeff) Peyton, Matthew “Bud” (Alyssa Kress) Noe, and Clayton “Dude” (Jamie) Noe all of Rowley; four grandchildren: Riley and Abby Peyton, and Myiah and Millie Noe; five siblings: Bob (Pam) Noe, Independence, Laurie (Gary) Bearbower, Independence, Nancy (John) Nelson, Cedar Rapids, Sue Noe, Independence, and Sandra Jean (Kenny) Johnson, Independence; his father-in-law, Archie Miller, Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Helen Noe; and Mother-in-law Marlis Miller.
To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.