MASONVILLE – Deanna Rae Griswold, 70, of rural Masonville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital.
Visitation was held Monday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for close friends and family. Funeral services were be held 1:30 p.m. Monday Dec. 13 at Indee Bible Church with Mike Nemmers, officiating.
Deanna Rae (Sullivan) Griswold was born in Dubuque to Raymond and Doris Sullivan on May 24, 1951. She went to school at East Buchanan in Winthrop. She married Dale L. Griswold on October 17 1970 in Cedar Rapids Methodist Church. She graduated from Mt Mercy for nurses’ school. She worked as an LPN at St. Lukes for a number of years. She was involved in her church in many ways and volunteered at Camp Courageous in Manchester.
At a young age, Deanna placed her trust in Jesus as her personal Savior. It was her and Dale’s desire to display Christ’s love to their family and friends.
Deanna Griswold is survived by her husband Dale L Griswold; brother Gary Sullivan (Emma); her children: Teresa Snyder (Jason) of Winthrop, Matt Griswold (Kelly) of Aurora; 10 Grandchildren: Codie Taylor (DJ) of Winthrop, Saige Thoma (Wesley) of Gilbertville, Courtney Snyder (Zachary) of Independence, Austin Wildeboer of Portland Oregon, Cayden Griswold of Independence, Hunter Snyder of Winthrop, Creatleigh Griswold, Ava Chettinger, Carslyn Griswold and Craisynn Griswold of Winthrop; and five great-Grandchildren: Blake Smutz, Rustyn LeBahn, Garrett Taylor, Zarrick LeBahn, and Colt Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers: Codie Taylor, Saige Thoma, Courtney Snyder, Austin Wildeboer, Cayden Griswold, Hunter Snyder, Creatleigh Griswold, Ava Chettinger, Carslyn Griswold, and Craisynn Griswold.
Memorials may be sent to Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE, Independence, IA 50644. Drop flowers and memorials off through the back door.