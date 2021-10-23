OELWEIN – Sandra K. Mullinex, 69, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Unity Point – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Sandra Kay Clabaugh was born on July 21, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald Keith & Carolyn (Johnson) Clabaugh. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in the class of 1970. Sandra married Duane Eldon Mullinex two children were born to this union, Eric and Stacey. They were later divorced. Sandra lived at Waterloo, Mt. Auburn, Garrison, Independence and Oelwein. She had previously worked as a telemarketer at Nordstrom Call Center in Cedar Rapids, Frank Maggid Call Center in Vinton and at Benton Telemarketing in Van Horne. Sandra had previously been a member of the Garrison Church of the Brethren where she was baptized.
Sandra is survived by her Son: Eric Michael (Jessica) Mullinex of Cedar Rapids; Daughter: Stacey Lynn Mullinex (David Coffelt, Jr.) of Oelwein; 8 Grandchildren; Sister: Patricia Ann Shimp of Cedar Falls; Brother: Ronald (Carol) Johnson of Dysart; 2 Nieces: Cristan Johnson & Lori (Steve) Weber and 3 Nephews: Michael Clabaugh (Robert Lehr), David Johnson & Jason Johnson.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband.