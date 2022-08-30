BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Economic Development (BCEDC), Independence Area Chamber of Commerce (IACC), and Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach will host an upcoming Lunch and Learn event at Heartland Acres Event Center in Independence on September 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost for the Lunch and Learn is $25. The latest Lunch and Learn will cover Customer Service and will be presented by Celina Peerman.
Building relationships and retaining customers is critical to our business and a strong vibrant community. This upbeat interactive session will focus on skills that every team member needs to meet and exceed the needs of customers. Tools and tips will reinforce great work already in place and emphasize what every team needs to do to take it to the next level. Come join us to renew your passion for delighting customers and making a difference every day!