Central Rivers Area Education Agency has achieved full accreditation from the Iowa State Board of Education following a rigorous review of agency services. The agency received the news during the Iowa State Board of Education’s regular board meeting held Wednesday, Nov. 16. The accredited status indicates that the agency has met all requirements for services designated by Chapter 72 of the Iowa Administrative Code.
“Accreditation is an important stamp of approval regarding both the quality of our services and their value to the students, families, and educators we serve,” said Sam Miller, Chief Administrator. “We take great pride in being an agency that remains committed to both service and leadership so this is welcome news.”
In the accreditation process, each of Iowa’s nine Area Education Agencies (AEAs) undergoes an intensive review of services designed to ensure that the agencies are meeting all requirements. The process includes interviews with representative local school personnel as well as agency staff members. Each of the nine AEAs have full accreditation status.
Central Rivers AEA serves over 63,000 students in preK-12th grade. In addition, over 5,000 educators in 53 public school districts and 18 accredited, nonpublic schools, rely on Central Rivers AEA for services in special education, school technology, media, and instructional/curriculum support. The agency’s service area reaches 18 counties and over 9,000 square miles. The agency also provides direct services to families and children from birth-age 3 through Early ACCESS. Learn more at www.centralriversaea.org.
A full copy of the report and additional information on accreditation can be found on the Iowa Department of Education website.