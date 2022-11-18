Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Central Rivers Area Education Agency has achieved full accreditation from the Iowa State Board of Education following a rigorous review of agency services. The agency received the news during the Iowa State Board of Education’s regular board meeting held Wednesday, Nov. 16. The accredited status indicates that the agency has met all requirements for services designated by Chapter 72 of the Iowa Administrative Code.

“Accreditation is an important stamp of approval regarding both the quality of our services and their value to the students, families, and educators we serve,” said Sam Miller, Chief Administrator. “We take great pride in being an agency that remains committed to both service and leadership so this is welcome news.”

