Chad Stanley Michael, 37, of Walker, IA passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, in the home he shared with his wife, Silver (Chung) Michael. Chad was born on October 23, 1984, in Cedar Rapids, IA to Stanley Michael and Linda (Schaul) Sturbaum.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Walker. Father Jim Brokman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in the Sacred Heart Church Hall in Walker and one hour prior to the service on Monday. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory oversees arrangements. To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.