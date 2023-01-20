INDEPENDENCE – After having a wonderful lunch at The Crowbar, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visited EaGenie’s Scots N’ Knots on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
INDEPENDENCE – After having a wonderful lunch at The Crowbar, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visited EaGenie’s Scots N’ Knots on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The business name comes from an old childhood nickname of owner Lisa Noesen.
“My youngest brother couldn’t say Lisa so he called me Ea,” she explained. “My middle name is Jean, so I became ‘EaJean the bean’ to my siblings. I morphed it into EaGenie when I was in high school and it has stuck since then.”
Noesen started sewing at the wee age of 5 and became fascinated with historical fashions.
“Each clothing item I sell is one of my personally designed patterns and hand crafted in Iowa by me or one of my good friends,” she said.
She was in business for 12 years before moving from her rural home workshop to downtown Independence in June 2022.
The business employs a total of eight, including her mother-in-law Deb Noesen, and friend and business manager Cathi Robertson. They make bodices, corsets, gowns, vests, kilts, and cloaks and offer a variety of accessories that are reminiscent of the Renaissance, 18th Century, Elizabethan, or ‘steam-punk’ styles.
They generated a large following by selling their wares at Renaissance type fairs and festivals that attracted their specific type of clientele, plus other LARP (Live Action Role-Playing) participants of other genres (e.g. science fiction, Lord of the Rings, etc.). The business grew at events as well on the Internet. Lisa then decided to have a ‘brick-and-mortar’ presence, hence the Scots N’ Knots located at 109 1st Street East.
They have recently started a client map at the store. They already have pins across the country and end a few internationals sales.
Noesen shared a story of how an out-of-town visitor recognized the EaGenie name and was elated to come in and look around.
This winter they are preparing for the summer and fall festivals. Business hours now are Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; or by appointment. They do plan to close the store when off to events in May, September, and October.
Visit EaGenie’s Scots N’ Knots at 109 1st Street East or visit www.Facebook.com/eagenie or www.eagenie.com online.
