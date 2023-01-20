Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – After having a wonderful lunch at The Crowbar, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visited EaGenie’s Scots N’ Knots on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The business name comes from an old childhood nickname of owner Lisa Noesen.

