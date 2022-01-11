INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank our outgoing Board Members, Gail Hunter (American Family Insurance), Heather Federspiel (Wapsi Realty and Ninny Franck’s), and Roxanne Fuller who recently retired from Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach for their service over the last three years.
Help us in welcoming three new board members; Kara Vance (Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach), Mark Crawford (Crawford Engineering -Surveying), and Terry Gaumer (Allerton Brewing Company).