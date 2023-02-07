INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominees for its annual awards program. The annual award nominations for Business of the Year are open to all Independence Area Chamber member businesses. All other categories are open to any persons and organizations in Buchanan County.
Award Categories/Descriptions
A business whose owners and/or employees have demonstrated outstanding initiative in the community/county through volunteer efforts, projects, and/or donations above and beyond normal business operations.
Any individual whose volunteer actions and/ or community support has been extraordinary in nature, and by those actions have greatly benefited the community.
The Educator of the Year recognizes an individual in a school setting who goes above and beyond their job expectations and who has a positive impact on others. This individual could be any individual in the school district. (Independence, East Buchanan and Jesup School Districts)
The Educator of the Year also demonstrates:
1. Respect for, and rapport with students, staff, and colleagues.
2. A continuing commitment to personal and professional growth.
3. Expertise in their field and whose work has contributed to individuals of all backgrounds and abilities.
4. The ability to motivate and to inspire.
5. Collaboration with colleagues, students, and families to create a school climate of respect and success.
6. Leadership and innovation in and outside of the classroom walls.
This award is selected by the Chamber Board. It is given to an individual(s) who has demonstrated outstanding community involvement and leadership – a person who has freely given their time and talents for numerous community events and fundraisers.
Chamber Award Winners from Last Year
- Business of the Year: The Brick Kitchen
- Volunteer of the Year: Michelle Ohrt
- Chamber Hall of Fame: Lans Flickinger
- Project of the Year: Historic Downtown QR Code Tour – Judy Olsen
- Teacher of the Year: Darci Young
- Jeannie Neeley Mentor of the Year: Bonnie O’Brien
- Chamber Entrepreneurs of the Year: Shelly and Nate Whited
Nominations will be accepted online until Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11:45 p.m. or in the Chamber office until Monday, Feb. 13 until 1 p.m.
You can submit your nomination online for one or more of the categories listed below at:
Nomination forms can also be picked up at the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce office Monday — Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Winners will be announced at the Annual Awards Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Heartland Acres Event Center.