INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees the annual awards program.
Business of the Year
A business whose owners and/or employees have demonstrated outstanding initiative in the community/county through volunteer efforts, projects, and/or donations above and beyond normal business operations. The nominees are:
- 319 Social House
- Allerton Brewing Company
- B&D Services
- Denall’s On The River
- Precision Plumbing, Heating & Air
- Roberts & Eddy P.C.
- Zach Osborne — Farm Bureau Financial Services
Volunteer of the Year
Any individual whose volunteer actions and/ or community support has been extraordinary in nature, and by those actions have greatly benefited the community. The nominees are:
- Joel Dinger
- Michelle McBride
- Jeff Rummel
- Margaret Ownby
- Kim Hansen
- Roger Allen
- Mike McGill
Educator of the Year
The Educator of the Year recognizes an individual in a school setting who goes above and beyond their job expectations and who has a positive impact on others. This individual could be any individual in the school district. (Independence, East Buchanan and Jesup School Districts)
The nominees are:
- Beth Hilliard
- Trish O’Loughlin
- Kelci Jahnel
- Ian Kleman
- Amanda Fisher
- Austin Pink
- Seth Rupprecht
- Louann Bresson
- Joel Knipe
Chamber Hall of Fame
This award is selected by the Chamber Board. It is given to an individual(s) who has demonstrated outstanding community involvement and leadership – a person who has freely given their time and talents for numerous community events and fundraisers.
Chamber Award Winners from Last Year
- Business of the Year: The Brick Kitchen
- Volunteer of the Year: Michelle Ohrt
- Chamber Hall of Fame: Lans Flickinger
- Project of the Year: Historic Downtown QR Code Tour – Judy Olsen
- Teacher of the Year: Darci Young
- Jeannie Neeley Mentor of the Year: Bonnie O’Brien
- Chamber Entrepreneurs of the Year: Shelly and Nate Whited
Winners will be announced at the Annual Awards Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Heartland Acres Event Center.
The celebration this year will not be a banquet, but rather social hour, awards, and entertainment.
6 p.m. — Social Hour & Hors d’oeuvres
7 p.m. — Awards Presentation
8 p.m. — Entertainment by: Nathan Tricky Allen — Adult Comedian & Magician
Tickets (Awards & Entertainment or just Entertainment) are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/independence-area-chamber-of-commerce-34540471583