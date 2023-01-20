JESUP – Members of the Jesup Chamber of Commerce visited the new location of Performance Rehab Thursday, Jan. 19.
Performance Rehab is a locally owned private practice that provides physical and occupational therapy services within a variety of settings, with clinics based out of Oelwein, Sumner and Jesup.
The Jesup clinic opened in July of 2019 on 17th Street. After three years, clinic owner Paul McHone (Physical Therapist Assistant and Certified Personal Trainer) felt the need to expand. Serendipitously, developer Jason Thompson was in the process of renovating the former Schares grocery store located on 7th Street. McHone was able to rent about half the space and move from an 1,800 sq ft. facility into 4,000 sq ft. of space last October.
Services include: Outpatient and Inpatient Orthopedics, Extremity Sprains and Strains, Manual Therapy, Work Injury Rehabilitation, Women’s Health, Functional Job Analysis, ASTYM Therapy, Functional Dry Needling , Pre-employment Screening, Lymphedema, Back/Cervical Injuries, Geriatrics, Vestibular Disorders, Home Health, Hand Therapy, and Sports Injury.
“We don’t specialize in any one thing, but we see everything,” said McHone.
The clientele services range from pediatrics to elderly issues.
McHone is a Physical Therapist Assistant and Certified Personal Trainer. He graduated from Kirkwood Community College in 2001. He joined Performance Rehab in 2007 and became Co-Owner in 2008. Paul enjoys working in rural communities with all ages of patients with a wide variety of diagnoses, and helping them improve their health. He is certified in Functional Job Analysis & Pre Work Screens, ASTYM, and Lymphedema care. He also specializes in Industrial Health, including preventative wellness onsite.
In addition to McHone, the staff now includes Kyla Peak (PT,DPT), Rachel (Kleitsch) Vos (PT,DPT), and Sueanne Westpfahl at the front desk.
Dr. Peak received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Coe College in 2012, majoring in Biology and Neuroscience, and her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of Iowa in 2014. She joined the Performance Rehab team in February 2015, and is trained to work with women’s health, including patients with urinary incontinence and pelvic pain. She enjoys pediatric physical therapy, as well as treating a variety of patient populations, and is trained and certified in ASTYM.
Dr. Rachel (Kleitsch) Vos is a Physical Therapist and Board Certified Orthopedic Specialist. She joined the team in 2018, after receiving her Doctor of Physical Therapy from South College in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2017. She is also a Certified Lymphedema Therapist, and enjoys outpatient orthopedic cases, manual therapy, sports medicine, and balance & gait training.
The staff reinforce positive attitudes in their clients with motivational signs. One says “E+R=O”, meaning Event plus Response equals Outcome.
“It’s called the ‘R Factor’,” said McHone. “It means an event can happen that is out of the control of the person, but their response is under their control and can lead to a positive outcome.”
To learn more about Perforance Rehab stop by their new facility at 1314 7th Street in Jesup; call them at 319-827-3440; go to www.performancerehabiowa.com online or visit “Performance Rehab Physical & Occupational Therapy” on Facebook.