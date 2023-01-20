Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Members of the Jesup Chamber of Commerce visited the new location of Performance Rehab Thursday, Jan. 19.

Performance Rehab is a locally owned private practice that provides physical and occupational therapy services within a variety of settings, with clinics based out of Oelwein, Sumner and Jesup.

