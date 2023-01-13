Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – On Wednesday, members of the Jesup Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Travis Youngblut of Farm Bureau Financial Services (FBFS) to their group.

Youngblut is a 2013 graduate from Jesup Schools. He attended Upper Iowa Univeristy and earned a BS in Business Administration in 2017. He has been with FBFS for four years and is currently a Sales Associate for FBFS Agent Bobby Liebsch, and has offices in Jesup and Independence.

