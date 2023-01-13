JESUP – On Wednesday, members of the Jesup Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Travis Youngblut of Farm Bureau Financial Services (FBFS) to their group.
Youngblut is a 2013 graduate from Jesup Schools. He attended Upper Iowa Univeristy and earned a BS in Business Administration in 2017. He has been with FBFS for four years and is currently a Sales Associate for FBFS Agent Bobby Liebsch, and has offices in Jesup and Independence.
Youngblut’s Jesup office since 2020 has been in the CoWork591 business center at 591 Young Street, Jesup. His Independence office is located at 1400 First Street West. Contact Youngblut at travis.youngblut@fbfs.com or 319-830-1460 (cell).
Services provided by FBFS include: home/auto/life/health insurance, help with annuities, and other wealth management tools.
Youngblut and his wife Megahn live in Jesup. They have a son, Baker, 2 and, due in April, a daughter on the way.