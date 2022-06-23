Did you hear the one about “what do you get when you ask a politician to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?” You get three different answers.
Honestly, my purpose is not to pick on politicians. We’ve all been in circumstances when the truth is difficult to embrace because it may make us or someone else look bad. Sometimes, portions of the truth may not fit the narrative we are pushing so we leave out “the whole truth.”
The fact is, truth is important. It is the backbone of relationships. Truth is important in a marriage, family, among friends, the workplace, and a nation. In just over a week, we will be celebrating our nation’s birthday.
Our nation was founded on some central truths. The second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Jesus said it this way, “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:32 NLT) Truth is important because there can be no freedom without it. Today I would like to look at some characteristics of truth.
The first characteristic of truth as delineated in our declaration; truth is self-evident. Truth, like wisdom is usually very simple and obvious.
Scripture states that the existence of God is self-evident. It says people, “...know the truth about God because he has made it obvious to them. For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature. So, they have no excuse for not knowing God. (Romans 1:19-20 NLT)
Truth is also universal. It applies to everyone equally. As a young boy I mistakenly thought the prayers of a “minister” were more influential and arrived quicker in heaven than my prayers. I discovered in Acts 10:34 that, “God treats everyone on the same basis.”
Another characteristic of truth is that it is exclusive. If I hold a white sphere with red stitching measuring 9 inches in circumference, I am probably holding a baseball. If that white sphere is indeed a baseball, it excludes it from being a football, basketball, soccer ball, ping pong ball, billiards ball and so on.
Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the father except through me.” (John 14:6 NLT) He was either stating a spiritual truth or a raving lunatic. If what he said is truth, there are not many ways to God and heaven.
The final characteristic of truth I want to look at is that truth is offensive. After speaking the truth to the multitudes, Jesus disciples came to him saying that some people had gotten offended by what he said. (Matthew 15:12) Why does offense often occur with the truth? Truth forces us to admit we were wrong which is very difficult for most of us to do. Walking in truth requires humility which is hard on the ego.
So as we celebrate our nation’s birthday, I want to remind you that to enjoy our freedoms and pass them on to future generations, we must embrace truth. Not my opinion or your opinion but the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.