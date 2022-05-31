Charles “Charlie” Pech entered his eternal rest on Thursday morning, May 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Cedar Rapids after complications of a fall in his home. He was 92 years young.
Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church, Lamont, with Rev. Lisa Schroeder officiating.
Visitation: 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the church.
Military Services by the Lamont American Legion.
Interment: Campton Cemetery, rural Lamont, Iowa.
At his request, memorials may be directed to the Loren Foster American Legion Post #346 of Lamont, Iowa, a local Legion or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Full obituary and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop & Lamont is assisting the family.