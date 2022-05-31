Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Charles “Charlie” Pech entered his eternal rest on Thursday morning, May 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Cedar Rapids after complications of a fall in his home. He was 92 years young.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church, Lamont, with Rev. Lisa Schroeder officiating.

Visitation: 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the church.

Military Services by the Lamont American Legion.

Interment: Campton Cemetery, rural Lamont, Iowa.

At his request, memorials may be directed to the Loren Foster American Legion Post #346 of Lamont, Iowa, a local Legion or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Full obituary and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop & Lamont is assisting the family.

