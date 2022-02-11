WINTHROP – Charles Lammers, 82, of Manchester, Iowa died on Monday, February 7, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Winthrop. Visitation will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, and from 9 until 10 a.m. on Monday at the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Winthrop.
Charles was born on January 8, 1940, on a farm near New Vienna, Iowa, the son of Alvin J. and Marcella S. (Riesberg) Lammers.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Lammers, Manchester.