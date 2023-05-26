MANCHESTER – Charlotte Ellen Leslein, 98, formerly of Manchester, Iowa, the past four years of an independent living facility in Jacksonville, Florida, died surrounded with loving family and hospice care on May 22, 2023.
Charlotte was born on October 30, 1924, in Epworth, the daughter of William and Marie (Whitehead) Kirby. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1941 and from Finley School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1945, including military contribution as a Cadet Nurse during WWII.
On April 6, 1948, Charlotte was united in marriage to Albert “Al” Leslein at the University of Dubuque Chapel in Dubuque. Three daughters were born to this union. The couple farmed together near Strawberry Point. For many years Charlotte was the Director of Nursing at the Lutheran Home for The Aged in Strawberry Point.
Charlotte and Al enjoyed traveling within the United States and to Europe, Africa, China, and Australia. They retired in Manchester, but continued to winter in Florida. Charlotte enjoyed her card club and prayer group. She also volunteered with Camp Courageous, the VFW, and hospice.
Survivors include her children: Sandra (Ron) Jones of Waterloo, Sharon (Bruce) Fischer of Naperville, Ill., and Jacquelyn (Steve) Rasmussen of Jacksonville, Fla.; eight grandchildren: Jessica (Eric) Semelroth, Tiffany (Tanner) Jones, Susan (Jesus Hernandez) Fischer, Scott Fischer, Jenny (Jeff) White, Lisa (James) Dawson, Peggy Sue (Andy) Heybruch, and Tammy (Jascha) Zeitlin; 12 great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Al; and her sister, Billie Jean (Melvin) Kleppe.
