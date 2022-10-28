The Independence Garden Club took advantage of a beautiful summer day to check out a cutting flower garden in Jesup during their meeting on July 26. A beautifully tended garden belonging to Mikki Roberts was the site for the garden tour. Although last year she planted a mixed garden with both vegetables and flowers, this year’s garden was devoted exclusively for flowers to cut and arrange in bouquets (with an assortment of pumpkins and berries thrown in at her children’s request). Mikki starts the season with an assortment of spring bulbs such as daffodils and tulips, followed by late spring perennials like iris and peonies, and finally progresses into the summer months with an A-Z assortment of blossoms from asters-zinnias. She starts many of the seeds on racks under grow lights in her basement. Some tubers are dug at the end of the season and also begin under grow lights during late winter to get an early start on the growing season. Still other flowers are directly sown in place in the garden.
Mikki works on her computer full time from home as a financial analyst for AEGON, so she decided she needed to develop efficient ways to maintain her garden. She tends weeds and prunes in the early morning before clocking in at work. Her three children assist in the garden with various tasks and at planting time, too. Still, after some investigating and studying, Mikki decided to install water-permeable pathways shortly after tilling this spring to help reduce the hours needed for weeding. She laid out drip-line irrigation lines to reduce the amount of hand watering and keep the water directed to the plants’ root zones. By gridding with netting above the seedlings, she could eliminate the need for individual staking to keep plants growing straight and upright even in windy weather. Her efficiency research proved successful, as she discovered that she is able to keep her garden in check even when growing conditions as less than optimal.
Garden club members questioned Mikki on keeping insects out of the garden. She replied that she hand picks bugs off the flowers and flicks them into a bucket of water. Her small flock of chickens will then gobble those Japanese beetles “like candy”. She covers dahlia buds with light-weight organza bags so that developing flowers are protected from bugs that would enjoy chomping them. Mikki answered a few more questions and invited the group to enjoy looking around before she headed back to the house to clock back in. The business meeting continued under her patio’s pergola with Mary Steuben as the meeting hostess.
President Ruth Hamilton called the business meeting to order with the pledge to the American flag and the recitation of the club’s Conservation Pledge. Roll-call was answered by fifteen members and two guests each naming their favorite cut flower. June’s secretary’s minutes and the treasurer’s report were both approved and filed. A check that was granted by the District 2 Federated Garden Clubs will be presented to Roger Allen on behalf of the VFW for landscaping work done to the Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Independence Courthouse.
Members who attended the annual state meeting held at Reiman Gardens in Ames gave a summary of the day’s events highlighted by key-note speakers Arron Steil from ISU Extension and Outreach, and Carol Yee, Central Regional Director. Independence Garden Club had a summary tri-fold display highlighting how they used 2021 grant money to help establish planters along the Independence business district and community parks. Participants at the meeting enjoyed touring through the butterfly pavilion, viewing the flower show, and strolling through the outdoor gardens.
Ruth Hamilton shared a “Tips and Tricks” that she learned at the state meeting: the best time to water your garden is between 6 and 8 A.M. while it is still cool. The morning watering will allow the water to run down into the soil and reach the roots of the plant without too much excess water lost to evaporation. Night-time watering is not ideal because your plants’ leaves may not be able to dry off as quickly as other times of day. Wet leaves are more susceptible to diseases.
Joellen Yeager told the group about food waste in her Conservation Report. Food waste is the single biggest contributor to landfills across the nation. Nearly 20% of the garbage thrown out is food waste and 7% of that waste is still in its original packaging. Further contributing to the problem is there is much food label confusion. Consumers are sometimes befuddled with labels that have been stamped with words such as: “Best by”, “Use by”, or “Expiration date”. Too often, food is thrown out too soon and can still be consumed even past these suggested times. These optimal times merely reflect an estimated peak time of freshness. Some foods may still be useful, too, as donations if donated as “Rescue Food”. Check with your local food pantry for guidelines before tossing out food that may still be edible. Think before you toss!
The August and the October meetings previously posted in the garden club handbook have been flip-flopped. The club’s next meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Falcon Center with Dawn Person and Joellen Yeager sharing information on “Landscaping and Planting around your Driveway. Lynda Fiester will be providing the August floral for Lexington Estates and will also share “Tips and Tricks” for the next meeting. Dorothy Decker and Cindy Walton will be the hostesses for the August meeting. Bring your own beverage to this meeting. The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members or guests. Contact President Ruth Hamilton: hamiltonfarm 1864@gmail.com for more information. Come join the fun!