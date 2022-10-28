Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Independence Garden Club took advantage of a beautiful summer day to check out a cutting flower garden in Jesup during their meeting on July 26. A beautifully tended garden belonging to Mikki Roberts was the site for the garden tour. Although last year she planted a mixed garden with both vegetables and flowers, this year’s garden was devoted exclusively for flowers to cut and arrange in bouquets (with an assortment of pumpkins and berries thrown in at her children’s request). Mikki starts the season with an assortment of spring bulbs such as daffodils and tulips, followed by late spring perennials like iris and peonies, and finally progresses into the summer months with an A-Z assortment of blossoms from asters-zinnias. She starts many of the seeds on racks under grow lights in her basement. Some tubers are dug at the end of the season and also begin under grow lights during late winter to get an early start on the growing season. Still other flowers are directly sown in place in the garden.

Mikki works on her computer full time from home as a financial analyst for AEGON, so she decided she needed to develop efficient ways to maintain her garden. She tends weeds and prunes in the early morning before clocking in at work. Her three children assist in the garden with various tasks and at planting time, too. Still, after some investigating and studying, Mikki decided to install water-permeable pathways shortly after tilling this spring to help reduce the hours needed for weeding. She laid out drip-line irrigation lines to reduce the amount of hand watering and keep the water directed to the plants’ root zones. By gridding with netting above the seedlings, she could eliminate the need for individual staking to keep plants growing straight and upright even in windy weather. Her efficiency research proved successful, as she discovered that she is able to keep her garden in check even when growing conditions as less than optimal.

Trending Food Videos