The precinct polling places (See map for District number) and addresses for this election are as follows:
AURORA PRECINCT (District 3) shall consist of Buffalo Township, Byron Township except the City of Winthrop and except the area of Byron Township that lies between the northern corporate limits of the City of Winthrop and the southern Township line, and Madison Township, the City of Aurora; the City of Lamont and the City of Stanley within the boundaries of Buchanan County. — American Legion Hall, 302 Warren Street.
BRANDON PRECINCT (District 6) shall consist of Jefferson Township and the City of Brandon. — Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street.
FAIRBANK PRECINCT (District 1) shall consist of Fairbank Township and the City of Fairbank which lies within the boundaries of Buchanan County. — Fairbank American Legion Hall, 109 Main Street E.
HAZLETON PRECINCT (District 2) shall consist of Hazleton Township and the City of Hazleton. — Hazleton City Hall, 111 N. 3rd Street.
INDEPENDENCE 1ST WARD PRECINCT — Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Ave NE.
INDEPENDENCE 2ND WARD PRECINCT — VFW, 128 3rd Ave NE.
INDEPENDENCE 3RD WARD PRECINCT shall consist of Sumner Township, Westburg Township excluding the City of Jesup, that portion of Washington Township bounded by the City of Independence corporate limits and the southern Washington Township line (also known as Census Block No. 190199505003006) and the City of Independence Third Ward. — Public Health Meeting Room, 1413 1st Street W.
INDEPENDENCE 4TH WARD PRECINCT — Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE.
INDEPENDENCE 5TH WARD PRECINCT — Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Ave NW.
JESUP PRECINCT (District 5) City of Jesup which lies within the boundaries of Buchanan County. — Jesup City Hall, 791 6th Street.
PERRY/WASHINGTON PRECINCT (District 4) shall consist of Perry Township and Washington Township excluding the City of Independence and excluding that portion of Washington Township bounded by the City of Independence and the southern Washington Township line (also known as Census Block No. 190199505003006). — First Methodist Church, 455 6th Street, Jesup.
QUASQUETON PRECINCT (District 9) shall consist of Liberty Township excluding the City of Winthrop, Middlefield Township, Newton Township and the City of Quasqueton. — Quasqueton Legion Hall, 102 Water Street S
ROWLEY PRECINCT (District 7) shall consist of Cono Township, Homer Township and the City of Rowley. — Rowley Community Center, 109 Ely Street.
WINTHROP PRECINCT (District 8) shall consist of Fremont Township and the City of Winthrop including the area of Byron Township that lies between the northern corporate limits of the City of Winthrop and the southern Township line. — St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, 544 1st Street